A celebration of community and conservation at Littlehampton’s “Sandy Castle” book launch

In the seaside town of Littlehampton, West Sussex, the launch of the children’s book “Sandy Castle” by Wenny Smart turned into an unexpectedly grand celebration, bringing together community members and advocates for environmental stewardship.

What began as a small gathering intended for close family and friends quickly expanded beyond its original plan.

With the overwhelming response, the event had to be relocated from a cozy venue for 30 to a much larger space at Harbour Park to accommodate the hundreds of attendees who arrived in support of Smart’s work.

The launch was more than just a book release; it was a vibrant display of community spirit and environmental consciousness. Wenny Smart, deeply moved by the turnout, expressed her heartfelt thanks to those who attended.

Wenny Smart with Alison Griffiths MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

“‘Sandy Castle’ has a special message about teamwork and caring for our oceans, and to see so many people connect with that was truly beyond what I imagined,” she shared. With its themes of friendship, adventure, and the preservation of coastlines, “Sandy Castle” is poised to make waves not just among young readers, but also within communities eager to protect our natural world for future generations."

eflecting on the remarkable turnout, Wenny Smart expressed her gratitude and excitement: “It was overwhelming and nerve-wracking to see such a turnout, but I am beyond grateful for the incredible support from everyone. The warm reception to ‘Sandy Castle’ was more than I could have imagined.”

“Sandy Castle” is more than just a fun and adventurous story for children; it carries significant messages about teamwork, friendship, and environmental stewardship, with a particular focus on the preservation of coastlines and oceans. Wenny Smart, born on the beautiful island of Java, Indonesia, has always felt a profound connection to the sea. After relocating to England to marry Ash Smart, whose family owns a cherished seaside amusement park in West Sussex, Wenny’s love for the ocean remained undiminished.

“Wherever I go, I feel blessed to be near the sea,” Wenny shared. “Building sandcastles has been a favourite pastime since I was little, and now, with my twin girls, who are four years old, I’m passing down this tradition. They inspire me to write stories that celebrate seaside adventures and encourage young readers to care for our planet, especially our oceans.”

The launch event featured a host of special guests, including the Indonesian Ambassador to the UK, Mr. Desra Percaya, and Gary Smart, the creative force behind “Sandy Castle.”

Attendees were treated to a day filled with entertainment, including a mesmerizing magician, traditional Indonesian dance performances, and a beautiful musical duet by staff from the Indonesian Embassy alongside Ambassador Desra Percaya himself. The event also featured a surprise visit from Alison Griffiths MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, who shares a strong advocacy for environmental protection, resonating with the themes of “Sandy Castle.”

Wenny Smart hopes that “Sandy Castle” will introduce a fresh perspective to children’s literature in the UK and beyond, inspiring families and young readers to find joy in nature while understanding the importance of environmental conservation.

“We all want our children to enjoy clean beaches and vibrant marine life,” Wenny added. “Through this book, I hope to teach children that there is plenty of free, fun adventure to be found in nature, but the most important thing is to care for it so we can pass it on to future generations.”