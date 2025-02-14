A Century of Love - Haywards Heath care home residents share their secrets for a happy marriage this Valentine’s Day.

‘Don’t rush into anything’ was just some of the relationship advice shared by couples at a care home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, when they enjoyed a very special Valentine’s Day celebration celebrating a combined 143 years of marriage.

Love was in the air when the team at Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butlers Green Road, arranged a romantic celebration for the couples living at the home. Everyone was encouraged to reminisce about the early days of their marriages and share their tips for the younger generation.

Joining the celebration was resident James ‘Jim’ Berrill, aged 87, and his wife Jan. The pair met at a Tech College dance in Northampton and agreed that it was love at first sight. Soon after, they had their first date at Abington Park, where Jim picked daffodils to give to Jan in a truly romantic gesture.

Early in their relationship, Jim was a part of the Royal Air Force and based at Chicksands, a military base in Bedfordshire which at the time was being subleased to the United States Air Force. Jan said she enjoyed ringing the air base to speak to Jim, because when the Americans answered the phone they said:”Hi Chicks!”

Jim and Jan married in March 1958 at St Michael’s Methodist Church in Northampton. Together they have a son and one grandson who both visit the couple regularly at Martlet Manor.

Jan also visits Jim at the home every single day and said: “We are lucky we found each other and love each other very much.”

Jim’s biggest piece of advice to young couples is: “Don’t rush into anything, take your time.”

Also celebrating their loving relationship was much-loved Martlet Manor couple Reverend Kenneth and Mary Haberson, aged 89 and 94, who have been married for 48 years. They met at The Royal Albert Hall at a Church Youth Fellowship Association event, where Kenneth was delivering a talk, and they instantly hit it off.

Their first date was at Chartwell Country House in Kent. In 1977 the pair married at St Michael’s Church in Chester Square, London. Just like Jim and Jan, their top relationship advice was also to not “rush into anything.”

Fellow residents David and Marion Martin, aged 82 and 89, also joined the party, to celebrate having been married for 28 years. They met when Dave knocked on Marion’s door selling Corona and then later bumping into each other at a local pub. For Dave, it was love at first sight, but Marion took a bit more convincing.

After their first date at a pub in Lewisham, their romance blossomed. The pair married in 1997 and have three children between them. Their secret to a happy marriage is to make sure you “give and take” in a relationship.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “Jim and Jan, Reverend Kenneth and Mary, and David and Marion are all love stories for the ages. We loved organising a special ‘date night’ for each of them and witnessing so many years of love in one room. I’d like to say a special thank you to our wonderful team and our chef for creating such a fantastic menu for the evening.

“Here at Martlet Manor, love is certainly in the air, and it’s been wonderful to encourage so many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories from their own marriages and relationships. Many wise words were shared that we should all take onboard.

“We’d like to say thank you to all the happy couples for sharing their stories and proving that true love certainly does stand the test of time.”