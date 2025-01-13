A challenge for the new year at Eastgate Baptist Church!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate encouraged us to keep surrendering our hearts and lives to God, being sincere in our Christian walk and supporting others along the way. There’s a challenge for us all for this new year! We are so thankful for God’s grace and help in this.

This week at Eastgate, the church will be open on Saturday 18th January, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can for as long as you like!

On Sunday 19th January, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together, then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we are continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Anyone in need of individual support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

