A day of celebration for Devonshire Park

Wind and rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the crowd that gathered to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Devonshire Park.

It began with the formal opening by Lord Burlington of the Burlington Bower - a perfect replica of the miniature temple which stood in the park from 1895 to 1981 - assisted by the Mayor of Eastbourne Councilor Candy Vaughan.

The group then moved on to the Winter Garden's magnificent Floral Hall to enjoy afternoon tea together with a Son et Lumiere performance featuring the music of Claude Debussy, who often visited the park when he stayed at the Grand Hotel in 1905 while putting the finishing touches to his finest orchestral piece 'La Mer'.

The Mayor and Council Leader Stephen Holt, plus an enthusiastic crowd, returned to the Floral Hall in the evening for a 'Last Night of the Proms' extgravaganza performed by the Eastbourne Concert Orchestra, raising the roof with flag waving and spirited singing of 'Jerusalem' and 'Land of Hope and Glory'.

The newly built Burlington Bower

A spokesperson from The Eastbourne Society, the organisers of the event, said: "The Society was proud to play a major role in this celebration of Eastbourne's rich architectural and musical heritage. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to our fund and helped to make this memorable day happen."