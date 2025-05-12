A dog for life: unwanted pup finds her fur-ever family

A dog is for life, not just for Christmas - but sadly for little Nanna, after being bought as a present in West Sussex over the festive season in December, she found herself in an RSPCA rescue centre by the new year.

Nanna’s arrival as a surprise gift had upset her owner’s other dogs, and they couldn’t cope with having her in their family.

Just 10 weeks old, thankfully adorable Border Collie Nanna was placed in a foster home after arriving at the RSPCA Sussex West Branch, so she got to enjoy all the home comforts a puppy should have.

But she stole her foster carers’ hearts - and now named Cadris, she’s become a permanent member of their family.

Her new owner Justine Potter, who works as a receptionist at the RSPCA Sussex West rescue centre, said: “When Cadris came in she was so young and such a sweet little puppy, and I knew she would really benefit from a foster home over kennels. But it wasn’t long before we realised we would never be able to give her up - and now she’s one of the family.

“It feels like she’s been part of our lives forever, and I feel honoured that her previous owner trusted us to carry on caring for her.

“Cadris is pure joy and we feel very lucky to have her in our lives. Her name is from our love of hills and mountains, and we hope that Cadris will enjoy sharing that with us.”

The sweet pup is one of countless dogs rehomed by the RSPCA each year, and she has settled into her new home and loves spreading joy to everyone she meets.

Justine added: “Cadris is a very popular visitor at my lovely Mum’s care home - she brings huge joy to the lovely residents with dementia.

“She loves exploring new places and she’s so outgoing and affectionate - although on a trip to Somerset recently she met some sheep for the first time and hid behind my legs.

“She loves to snuggle up with her sister, labrador Rosie, and she’s very clever, learning lots of new tricks. As soon as we wake up in the morning, she wants a belly rub and cuddles before we even put the kettle on - we wouldn't have it any other way though.”

Every day the RSPCA takes on more and more animals who have been abandoned by owners who didn’t understand the commitment they were taking on, and the cost-of-living crisis has also put owners under additional financial pressure.

RSPCA Pet Welfare Expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Pets can be a truly wonderful addition to our lives - they bring us joy, companionship, stability and so much more. But whether they are small or large, furry or scaly, each is unique with their own thoughts, feelings and welfare needs. Helping pets experience happy and healthy lives requires a lot of responsibility and takes huge commitment - so it is something people always need to be fully prepared for.

“Taking on an animal is something that needs to be carefully considered by the person who is going to be responsible for their day-to-day care so they can be certain that they're equipped with the knowledge and everything they need to help them thrive in the home.”

For anyone looking to introduce a dog to their home, visit the RSPCA’s Find a Pet page.

