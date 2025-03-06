A dramatic appeal: Littlehampton theatre company calls for photos of past productions

Littlehampton Players Operatic Society (LPOS) was founded in 1955, bringing together local fans of Gilbert and Sullivan’s operettas who were eager to expand performing opportunities in the area.

The group initially performed at Wick Hall, but in 1968 it relocated to the recently built Western Pavilion theatre, a forerunner of The Windmill Entertainment Centre which remains LPOS’ much-loved main home, having hosted over 100 of its shows to-date.

As well as moving to a larger performance space, the group also expanded its dramatic repertoire, first exploring operettas by other composers and, from the 1990s, tackling modern musicals.

To reflect this more diverse programme, last year the society changed its name to LPOS Musical Productions – and if you have performed with or watched the group under any of its incarnations over the last seven decades, LPOS is keen to hear from you.

With the company marking its 70th anniversary this year, LPOS is working to put together a digital showcase of materials reflecting its long history of performances – but there are gaps in its current collection. Anyone who has photos, programmes, or posters relating to any of LPOS’ productions – particularly from the group’s early years – who would be happy for them to be borrowed and scanned, is warmly invited to contact [email protected].

LPOS’ anniversary festivities will also include three upcoming productions at The Windmill: Little Shop of Horrors (2-5 April), a special concert performance of Patience with ‘birthday party’ refreshments (21 June), and Hello, Dolly! (15-18 October). For more details of these, and other celebratory events that the company will hold throughout 2025, see lpos.org

1 . Contributed A production of Oklahoma, staged by what was then Littlehampton Players Operatic Society. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Over the last 70 years, LPOS has staged vibrant productions of operettas and musicals (including, here, Guys and Dolls). Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed LPOS initially performed at Wick Hall, but later moved to the Western Pavilion - which would become the Windmill Entertainment Centre, where the company still performs today. Photo: Submitted