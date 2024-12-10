A father’s 1,000 mile cycle for Brighton-based Team Domenica

In January 2024, Graham Caldow will embark on an extraordinary challenge – cycling the entire length of Spain in just 30 days. This epic 1,000-mile journey aims to raise funds for Team Domenica, a Brighton-based charity dedicated to helping people with learning disabilities secure, and maintain, meaningful employment. For Graham, this ride is deeply personal. Inspired by the life-changing support his daughter received from Team Domenica, he is determined to give back to the people that helped her gain her role at the Mercure Hotel on Brighton Seafront.

Grham says: “Team Domenica has been life-changing for our daughter. Getting into paid work is incredibly challenging, but they not only found my daughter a supported internship but supported her throughout it. That’s why I’m cycling – to raise money so other parents can feel the same peace of mind as I have about my daughter’s future.”

Team Domenica: Transforming Lives Through Employment

Team Domenica help people with learning disabilities – their candidates – acquire the skills and experience needed to access meaningful employment and thrive in life. They do this through bespoke training programmes and by partnering with local businesses to provide accessible work placements. Since opening in 2016, an impressive 80% of their young people have gained paid work through their Supported Internship Programme.

Graham's Route

Betsy, Graham’s daughter, is one such success story. After building employability skills in Team Domenica’s classroom and training cafés (Café Domenica), Betsy began a supported internship at the Mercure Hotel. With encouragement from her Job Coach and colleagues, she overcame any challenges and excelled in her role. In May 2023, Betsy was offered a paid position as a Front of House Breakfast Assistant, a position she continues to hold to this day.

“Team Domenica helped me get paid work at the Mercure Brighton with lots of friendly and kind people who understand my needs. Having worked there for a year now means I have a lot more money to go out with [my friends]. I am much more confident; I’m not afraid to talk to customers or have a go at new tasks.” - Betsy, Team Domenica candidate in paid work

Graham’s 1,000-mile mission

The route from Tarifa to Bilbao is no easy feat – it’s a tough, 1,000-mile journey. But for Graham, the challenge is worth it, knowing that the funds raised will help more young people like Betsy gain the skills, confidence and experience they need to find meaningful work. His commitment is a true reflection of the impact Team Domenica has had on his daughter’s life.

Show your support by donating to Graham’s JustGiving page. By sponsoring his ride, you can help more young people achieve their true potential: https://bit.ly/CycleSpain