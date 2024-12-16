A festive celebration at Hellingly Community Hub

Hellingly Community Hub was filled with holiday cheer as more than 90 members of the Young at Heart group gathered for a magical Christmas lunch.

The Main Hall was beautifully transformed into a winter wonderland, providing the perfect backdrop for a joyous afternoon of celebration.

Guests were treated to a delicious festive meal, complete with traditional roast turkey and indulgent Christmas pudding.

Adding an extra touch of holiday spirit, Chairman Cllr David White generously provided wine and chocolates for everyone to enjoy, ensuring the celebration was as merry as it was memorable.

Raffle prizes at Hellingly Community Hub

The day’s entertainment was elevated by the stunning performance of the Hellingly Church Choir, whose beautiful carols brought a sense of nostalgia and warmth to the gathering. The sound of familiar Christmas tunes filled the hall, encouraging smiles, song, and festive spirit among the attendees.

To round off the celebrations, a raffle added an extra element of excitement, with lucky winners walking away with some fantastic prizes.

The success of the event was made possible by the hard work of the Hub team, dedicated volunteers, and the participation of the wonderful Young at Heart members.

“It’s these moments of connection, laughter, and celebration that truly bring our community together,” said one attendee.

Young at Heart Christmas Lunch at Hellingly Community Hub

Here’s to many more joyful moments like these at Hellingly Community Hub as we step into a new year!

For more updates about events and activities at the Hub, visit https://facebook.com/hellinglycommunityhubgovernmentorganisation

Hellingly’s FREE over 55s Young At Heart Group meet every Monday 10.30am-12.30pm.

Offering refreshments, quizzes, bingo, activities, games, talks and light exercise classes. New members always welcome. No need to book. Just come along for a cuppa and make new friends.