A first sponsored run for Foxtrot Oscar Cancer in the Run Gatwick 10k
The Run Gatwick 10k, known for its iconic route alongside the live runway and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for Sclanders’ endeavour. Amidst the sea of runners, he proudly wore the Foxtrot Oscar Cancer logo on his shirt and socks to help raise awareness of this cause!
Cancer can affect anyone and does not discriminate, it will touch most peoples lives in some way and that is why the work of Foxtrot Oscar Cancer resonates with so many people.
Foxtrot Oscar Cancer, is rapidly growing and becoming known for its work with cancer patients and their families spreading some positivity by sending them to sporting events with all the funds raised being used for this cause!
The journey was not without its challenges. The heat was relentlessly, and fatigue was seen in other runners through out! Ryan continued to push through and complete the 10K course in an amazing 49 minutes and 14 seconds.
But for Sclanders, the finish line was just the beginning. As he caught his breath and basked in the glow of his achievement, he knew that his journey was far from over. With the funds raised through his sponsored run, he would continue to support Foxtrot Oscar Cancer by undertaking more sponsored events!
The more people who follow in Ryan’s footsteps mean that Foxtrot Oscar Cancer can work with even more Cancer patients and their families!