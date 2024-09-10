A fluffle of bunnies seeking their forever home
A family fluffle of bunnies who are currently being cared for at Eastbourne rabbit and Guineapig rescue are seeking their forever home
The bunnies are all very friendly and inquisitive neutered and vaccinated and are mum Hazel and her six children.
They need a shed with enclosure-type set up where they will have plenty of space to play.
If you can help, please get in touch with Eastbourne rabbit and Guineapig Rescue.
