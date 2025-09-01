A fond farewell to amazing activities team member at Fontwell care home

Residents and staff at Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell say au revoir to our lovely Julie, Activities Assistant at Westergate House, wishing her the best for her retirement.

After five amazing years supporting residents with a range of creative activities, arts and crafts or simply putting smiles on residents faces everyday, Julie has decided to embrace retirement, and all the delights it holds.

She has been an incredible support and happy face for all residents and their family members of the years. The staff team at Westergate House are convinced she will be busier than ever!

Pictured here with Paul, Senior General Manager, and other members of the fabulous Westergate team, Julie was thanked for her wonderful work and contribution. Residents, their family and staff all send their best wishes Julie, and they look forward to hearing about next next adventures.