A fresh new look for Caer Gwent with a seasonal flourish

Guild Care continues to invest in the interior design of Caer Gwent, its delightful care home in the heart of Worthing.

Following the recent redecoration and successful unveiling of the piano lounge, this month sees the opening of the newly refurbished living room and conservatory. Whilst the piano lounge was created to embrace the style and atmosphere that’s often found within a carefully curated boutique hotel, the newly refurbished living room and conservatory have been designed as a space for relaxation and reflection.

The piano lounge at Caer Gwent delivers an aesthetic with classic navy and ivory colours blending modern and traditional accents, which the lounge and conservatory focus on a soft and calming colour palette with ambient lighting and comfort at its core.

However, these newly refurbished, contrasting spaces work well together to create areas within the home for different purposes while both being engaging and inviting – and each room has been equally well received by Caer Gwent’s residents and their families.

The conservatory at Caer Gwent is now a cosy space to enjoy the outdoors while keeping warm inside

Vicki Rider of Guild Care led the project, which included the introduction of new structural elements including a new media wall, which has enhanced the flow and feel of the lounge and conservatory to create a calming and more welcoming environment. The reimagined living room is now the perfect setting for calm conversations with friends and neighbours, or simply unwinding with a good book or a puzzle.

“For the living room at Caer Gwent, we spoke to the residents and took into consideration their preferences in colours, furnishings, and finishes,” explained Vicki.

“The result is a gorgeous combination of soft duck egg blue and blush pink, including modern artworks and carefully chosen accessories. The room has been ‘zoned’ to offer different options, whether you’re chatting with friends, watching TV, or playing games.

“I’m also delighted with how the conservatory now offers a cosy spot to enjoy the garden while keeping warm indoors. We’ve already had lots of positive feedback from residents, they love it!”

Residents will be able to celebrate Christmas in style at Caer Gwent

The new furniture at Caer Gwent has been specially selected to meet the needs older people, with chairs and tables at recommended heights and cushioning for maximum comfort, which creates an elegant room that’s both practical and stylish.

The newly constructed media wall in the living room features a large TV, a sound bar and an integral fireplace. It is surrounded by inbuilt display shelves with dimmable lighting and decorative ornaments.

“The media wall has been a huge success and I’m delighted with how it looks,” added Vicki.

“It’s been one of my favourite part of the project to design and bring to life, and it definitely gives a modern feel to the living room. Many residents enjoy watching their favourite programmes here, and I’m sure there will be plenty of Christmas movies on the screen at this time of year!”

The new design has been well received by residents at Caer Gwent

Vicki and her team have also added some extra seasonal flourishes with colour co-ordinated Christmas trees and decorations, enhancing both the conservatory and the living room. The piano lounge features its own Christmas tree, decorated in ivory and navy to reflect the sophisticated style of space and the festive season.

If you would like to find out more about life at Caer Gwent, contact Guild Care’s friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327.