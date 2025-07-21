A gentle touch wins friends at The Beacon, Eastbourne

A not-for-profit organisation dedicated to bringing the transformative power of touch, human connection, and the energy of gentleness back to communities has thanked The Beacon for its support.

A Touch of Gentleness uses Gather each month to promote its activities, offer free hand massages and seek new volunteers to support its reach into new areas including prisons, food banks and care homes.

Founder Helen Prosper said: “The Beacon and the Gather unit have been a great part of our story, as they have hosted us each month, allowing us to spread the word about A Touch of Gentleness and find new volunteers to help us grow.

“We are here to provide a joyful antidote to issues such as loneliness, isolation, anxiety, stress, division and feelings of hopelessness,” Helen explained.

“Our volunteers show the world that it is both natural and joyous to connect and care for one another. As they connect with gentleness, they create a holding space where people feel safe to simply be.”

Volunteers are trained to give a beautiful hand massage whilst listening with deep gentleness.

This service is then offered to the local community, organisations and charities. Through this service it hopes to shape a more compassionate, cohesive culture grounded in generosity, gentleness and human connection.

A Touch of Gentleness regularly offers support to 70+ charities and organisations.

It also attends 100's of different community events each year.

The Beacon General Manager Mark Powell said: “They’ve been doing some great work since in this area and continue to grow because of Gather. “They have a monthly booking with us and have proved to be one of our most popular bookings.”