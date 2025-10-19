A history of the Hastings lifeboats

Hastings will become the base for a new lifeboat in 2027. The RNLI has announced that the town will be receiving one of the new Mk 4 Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboats that are being stationed around the coast. It will replace the current Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton which has operated from Hastings since 2018.

The Atlantic 85 is a rigid inflatable open boat with a crew of three or four, capable of speeds up to 35 knots. It is specially designed for working close inshore and for rescuing swimmers and paddle-boarders, which is the majority of the work of the Hastings lifeboat now. With no cabin it cannot be used in gales and severe seas offshore.

All Hastings lifeboats were open boats until 1931. The first lifeboat was the Ariel, built in 1835 following the loss of a Coastguard galley and its crew of six during their failed attempted rescue of a small collier off St Leonards. A public fund then paid for the construction of the Ariel, an open rowing boat, by local shipbuilders Thwaites and Winter. But the Ariel had an unsuccessful career stretching over 17 years, saving no lives, and she became unusable.

The first lifeboat supplied by the RNLI was the Victoria, which came to Hastings in 1858 after the loss of a ship on Hastings beach. On 7 October 1857 the 67-ton collier Draper was driven ashore in a gale on to the rocks at the end of the groyne at Rock-a-Nore. A large crowd gathered to try and help, but the vessel broke up and the crew of four were drowned in front of hundreds of horrified people. The Draper tragedy sent a shock through the town and prompted a movement to both set up proper life-saving equipment and to acquire an RNLI lifeboat. The 30-feet long Victoria arrived by train on 5 April 1858 and was received by a crowd of thousands of people. She was based in the town’s first lifeboat station – a big wooden shed – which was built at Rock-a-Nore, where the Aquarium is today.

An Atlantic 85 lifeboat, similar to the one coming to Hastings.

The Victoria, and the three lifeboats that succeeded her until 1931, were ‘pulling and sailing’ craft, only equipped with oars and sails, which unfortunately could not be launched in severe gales, when they were most needed at that time.

The one and only life-saving rescue by the Victoria took place in May 1863 when the Ramsgate fishing smack Britannia ran onto the same rocks that had claimed the Draper in 1857. The Victoria was replaced in August 1863 by a boat also called Victoria, then renamed the Ellen Goodman in 1867. Her main rescue was in 1879 when she saved the five crew of the Danish schooner which ran aground on rocks under the East Hill.

In 1880 a successful local businessman left a large sum of money to supply a new lifeboat to Hastings, named after himself, and to build a replacement lifeboat station. The Charles Arkcoll began work in 1881, being replaced in 1901 by the Charles Arkcoll II with funding from the remainder of Mr Arkcoll’s legacy. The new station was built in 1882 almost opposite the Cutter Hotel. It remained in use until a new lifeboat house was built on the beach near the harbour in 1949. The old building was finally demolished in 1959 in preparation for the widening of the seafront in 1963.

The Charles Arkcoll II was also an open rowing boat with sails, but no engine, remaining in service until 1931, when the first Hastings motor lifeboat, the Cyril and Lilian Bishop, took over. She had a small shelter amidships which was not actually a cabin but gave the crew and the engine some protection. In 1940 she took part in evacuating British troops stranded on the beaches at Dunkirk, returning home with a hole in her bow. The Cyril and Lilian Bishop is now being preserved by the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road.

The next Hastings lifeboat was the MTC, named after the wartime Motor Transport Corps, arriving in March 1950 following the construction of the new lifeboat house where the present lifeboat house is situated. The MTC had a small cabin which provided some shelter and access to her two 18hp petrol engines. In her 14 years at Hastings she saved 55 lives and was launched 56 times.

The MTC was replaced in 1964 by the Fairlight, an Oakley-class, fully self-righting offshore lifeboat. Being heavier than her predecessors, the new boat needed a tractor to pull and push her up and down the beach (until then, this had been done by volunteers). The Fairlight had two 52hp diesel engines that gave her a speed of eight knots and a range of 180 miles.

Also in 1964 the first inflatable inshore lifeboat, the Mermaid, was stationed at Hastings. These fast open boats with outboard engines were designed to cope with the rising number of problems involving bathers and small boats close inshore. In the following decades these simple rubber open boats were to evolve into the much stronger and more sophisticated rigid inflatable 85 Atlantic craft being brought into use around the country.

In 1989 the Mersey-class Sealink Endeavour took over from the Fairlight. A much bigger lifeboat station was built in 1995, with many more facilities, and the current lifeboat, the Richard and Caroline Colton, took over in 2018.