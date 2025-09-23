A host of events to mark 200 years of the Newhaven to Dieppe ferry service

The exhibition, at the BN9 Studio in Newhaven, showcases unseen archives, collectables, passenger stories and vintage posters telling the tale of a crossing central to Newhaven life for generations.

From early steam liners to modern ferries, visitors can explore two centuries of human and technological adventure. Running alongside a sister exhibition at Newhaven Museum, the show celebrates trade, tourism and friendship across the Channel.

It is being presented by Seine-Maritime County Council and Transmanche Ferries. It is brought to Newhaven by Lewes District Council and the Towner as part of the BN9 Programme. The exhibition will be from 10am-4pm, October 11-31 on Thursdays and Sundays and November 1. It is free to enter.

Alongside is 'Welcome Aboard', a celebration of the town's history at the Newhaven Museum. History is reflected in a specially curated exhibition.

Soupe et Social - Ferry Tales is an illustrated talk about the maritime connection with Dieppe alongside a shared meal and community celebration from Hospitality Environment at the Creative Living Lab on October 16.

The Newhaven/Dieppe Expo by Brighton University's School of Architecture will comprise design ideas presented by post-graduate architecture students. These will include imagining new buildings, places and landscapes for Newhaven and Dieppe. This will be held from October 16-26 in the University's Atrium.

Dieppe also celebrates the history of the crossing with an exhibition at Dieppe Town Hall in Jehan Ango Park. Entry is free.

Ferry passengers can pick up a booklet introduced by Transmanche and Seine Maritime Council which goes into more detail about the crossing's history from the 100 Years War to the present day. It's extensively illustrated in colour, including a poster overwritten: 'Paris-St Lazare a Londres et la Cote Sud d'Angleterre par Dieppe et Newhaven' dated 1895, depicting the 'glamour' of cross-Channel travel. It was published by the Brighton Railway Company and Chemins de Fer de L'Etat.