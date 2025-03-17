A ‘Journey of Rewilding’ as Sussex Kelp Recovery Project marks four-year anniversary of seabed protection

The UK’s largest marine rewilding initiative, Sussex Kelp Recovery Project (SKRP), is marking the four-year anniversary of the project and the introduction of the Sussex Nearshore Trawling Byelaw.

The milestone comes as SKRP researchers report encouraging signs of recovery, including increased marine life and changes to life on the seabed along the Sussex coastline.

Historically, Sussex’s kelp forests covered vast areas from Selsey to Shoreham, but 96% of kelp forests had been wiped out by 2019, largely due to The Great Storm of 1987 followed by ensuing destructive fishing practices known as bottom-trawling, which devastated the seabed and the wildlife which inhabited these underwater havens. As kelp forests provide crucial nursery habitats for fish and invertebrates, their loss significantly impacted local fisheries and marine biodiversity.

To address this, a landmark fisheries management byelaw was introduced in March 2021, officially known as the Sussex Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) Nearshore Trawling Byelaw. This measure banned bottom-trawling across more than 300km² of Sussex seabed, allowing essential fish habitats, including kelp forests, the chance to recover.

Eric Smith, a local freediver from Sussex Underwater who has observed the changes in the seabed over the last 50 years, said: “As a diver and keen wildlife enthusiast, I was apprehensive about what I’d find this year after such a stormy winter. But to my absolute delight, I witnessed a dramatic increase in marine biodiversity.’’

“The most remarkable sight was the new, healthy kelp I encountered during a dive at Shelley Rocks, two miles east of Bognor Regis. This area had been stripped bare by trawlers many years ago, so seeing kelp regrowth and the return of marine life fills me with hope that our seabed is on the path to natural recovery.”

SKRP’s ongoing monitoring and research programme includes underwater camera surveys, DNA analysis of biodiversity, divers taking cores of the seabed to understand carbon capture, and work with great local fishermen to assess crab and lobster catches.

Four years on, there is continuing exciting evidence of recovery. Vital observations from local divers have highlighted the notable expansion of mussel beds, the likes of which have not been seen for decades, which further indicates the benefits of reduced seabed disturbance. These beds of shelled molluscs are essential for the recovery of our underwater forests, as in the absence of rocky seabed, mussels can provide kelp with a hard surface to latch onto and grow.

Black Sea Bream

Black Sea Bream was targeted by trawling historically and their nests on the seabed are known to be vulnerable to fishing with bottom-towed gear. But there is hope! Since protection, SKRP’s research using Baited Remote Underwater Video (BRUVs) analysis and observations by the local fishing community has shown that their numbers are bouncing back.

Dr Chris Yesson, Benthic Ecologist, Senior Research Fellow at ZSL's Institute of Zoology and SKRP Research Lead, said: “We welcome the 4th anniversary of the introduction of the nearshore trawling byelaw, which has given the seabed some much needed breathing space to recover. In just four years we've already seen positive signs for the future of our Sussex coast including valuable observations of native species such as Tope, Angelshark and Short-snouted Seahorse, alongside notable signs of habitat improvement including the expansion of our mussel beds.

We still have a way to go, but it's exciting to see nature begin to flourish once more as we continue our work to restore the coastline."

George Short, Kelp Recovery Co-ordinator at Sussex Wildlife Trust (SWT) reported that “those involved in the project are always spurred on by the words of Sir David Attenborough who celebrated the successful implementation of the Byelaw four years ago. He said, ‘Sussex’s remarkable kelp forests will now have a chance to regenerate and provide a home for hundreds of species, creating an oasis of life off the coast.’’ George added that “After years of damaging impacts on our local marine ecosystem, recovery will take time, but it’s incredible to see the journey of rewilding Sir David Attenborough envisioned taking place in real time.”

The SKRP continues to work in collaboration to rewild the Sussex seabed. Rob Pearson, Chief Fisheries and Conservation Officer, Sussex IFCA said “The Sussex Kelp Recovery Project is a shining example of how working together, as partners, allows us to achieve more than the sum of our whole.

The partnership’s support through the development and implementation of the Nearshore Trawling Byelaw was instrumental in spreading public awareness and understanding of the key objectives of the byelaw, leading it to ultimately gain the support it required to be enacted.

Since then, the partnership has continued to champion, study and facilitate the recovery of essential fish habitats, including kelp, bringing together key local stakeholder organisations to work together towards a healthy and biodiverse marine environment in Sussex.”

To further discussions on kelp recovery, SKRP will host the UK’s first national kelp ecology conference on 2–3 April at the Attenborough Centre, University of Sussex. The event will bring together national researchers, conservationists and policy makers to explore the next steps in rewilding our seas.

Coinciding with the summit, SKRP partner, Blue Marine Foundation, will release a report examining the barriers and optimal conditions for UK kelp recovery, offering valuable insights for future conservation efforts.

Those looking to support SKRP’s work can take part in the Sussex Kelp Recording Scheme, a citizen-led science programme where volunteers collect kelp observations to help map where kelp is recovering.

For more information, please visit: sussexkelp.org.uk