A large-scale community art installation - created by over 1,500 Brighton children

‘Who’s Your Rock?’, a playful and collaborative community art installation will open on Friday 11 April at St Peter’s Church in Brighton. Created by over 1,500 children and young people from across Brighton & Hove, the striking installation marks the 200th anniversary of the laying of St Peter’s foundation stone.

Inspired by Brighton’s famous Brighton Rock, the project encourages the local community to consider who represents their personal “rock”—those who support and uplift them through life’s challenges.

It invites visitors to reflect on, celebrate, and remember the people who have been their source of strength and support.

The individual artworks, which have been created by the community, have been brought together to form an impressive grand suspended display inside St Peter’s Church—an awe-inspiring visual representation of unity, resilience, and gratitude.

The north window is also a stunning backdrop for the 3D artwork.

The installation, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Westhill, also serves as a tribute to St Peter’s rich heritage.

Visitors entering the church are naturally drawn to its breathtaking Chancel ceiling, a masterpiece redecorated in 1966 and still in stunning condition today. This artwork draws attention to the ceiling’s beauty while deepening the significance of the name “Peter,” which means “rock” or “stone.”

Alongside the exhibition, daily workshops at 2pm will give children and young people the opportunity to create their own artwork for the installation and explore the fascinating heritage of St Peter’s Church. (Booking essential.) Adults can also delve into the church’s rich history through our dedicated heritage website.

“St Peter, a key figure in Jesus’ life, is often linked to strength and foundation, as seen in Matthew 16:13-20: “And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build my church.” This theme resonates strongly today, as many face difficulties in their everyday. In these moments, we turn to our “rocks”—whether that be faith, family, friends, or mentors—for stability and hope.” Dan Millest, Vicar at Peter’s

Viewers can enjoy the art work under the spectacular setting

This project has been made possible with generous funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Westhill - Make Things Happen. Their support ensures that St Peter’s continues to be a place of creativity, community, and connection.

Who’s Your Rock opens on Friday 11 April and is on until Wednesday 16 April (Daily 12pm - 4pm, Sunday 1 - 4pm).

For more information and to book a workshop, visit stpetersbrighton.org/whos-your-rock/