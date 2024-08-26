A masterclass on the potato for Donnington Gardening Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The potato has been a source of basic food for millions of people over a very long period and seems likely to remain so.
The main reason for failure is of course the fungus Blight. Richard described the various ways we can cultivate potatoes in our own gardens, whether in the ground or in containers.
On Saturday, September 7 the club will hold its main Autumn Show at Donnington Parish Hall.
There will be flowers,fruit, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts such as embroidery on display and not forgetting refreshments with home made cakes.
Free entry so a good idea for a family afternoon visit. Doors open 2pm.
Show Schedules and entry forms available from Christine on 01243 533963.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.