A masterclass on the potato for Donnington Gardening Club

By Brian Turbefield
Contributor
Published 26th Aug 2024, 09:46 BST
At our July meeting we welcomed Richard Plowman from the local Rotary Club who gave us a masterclass on the potato. He described the various varieties and whether they were early, mid season or late harvest.

The potato has been a source of basic food for millions of people over a very long period and seems likely to remain so.

The main reason for failure is of course the fungus Blight. Richard described the various ways we can cultivate potatoes in our own gardens, whether in the ground or in containers.

On Saturday, September 7 the club will hold its main Autumn Show at Donnington Parish Hall.

There will be flowers,fruit, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts such as embroidery on display and not forgetting refreshments with home made cakes.

Free entry so a good idea for a family afternoon visit. Doors open 2pm.

Show Schedules and entry forms available from Christine on 01243 533963.

