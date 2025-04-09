A mighty musical evening in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a triumph of an evening when the musical talents of three West Sussex Music groups joined the Arun Choral Society last weekend at Worthing Assembly Hall. West Sussex Youth Orchestra, West Sussex Youth Choir and West Sussex Young Voices joined the Arun Choral Society in a performance of Carl Orff’s mighty Carmina Burana.

The monumental choral extravaganza was staged at Worthing Assembly Hall last Saturday and featured a massed chorus of over 150 singers, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra in an exhilarating ride through Orff’s interpretation of medieval poems with its pounding rhythms, catchy tunes, and sonorous Latin verses.

The first part of the concert included separate performances by the orchestras and choirs, with pieces including Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky by Anton Arensky and Your Soul Is Song by Jake Runestad. After the interval all the groups came together to perform Carmina Burana, conducted by Joe Paxton.

James Underwood, Chief Executive for West Sussex Music, was at the performance, he said: “All the musicians of all ages, did so well. Carmina Burana calls for immense forces and we’re grateful to Arun Choral Society for enabling our students to have this experience. It was a privilege to witness this extraordinary performance and a privilege to share the performers’ enjoyment – the smiles afterwards said it all!”

Maggie Somerset, Chair of Arun Choral Society who organised the concert, said afterwards: “What a fantastic concert last night. I keep pinching myself to remember that the orchestra is made of up of teenagers! They were incredible…I’ve received some lovely comments about the standard of the orchestra and young singers.”

For more information on joining any of the West Sussex Music groups, visit.