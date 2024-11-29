A milestone celebration for Battle care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Hazel Lodge Care Home, as one of its ‘much loved’ residents reached a rare milestone as she recently marked her 103rd birthday at the home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edith Walker – known as Pat was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received birthday wishes from Battle’s Town Crier and flowers from the Mayor Dr Andrew Barton in recognition of her landmark birthday. She also received a handmade card from the pupils at Claverham Community College with 103 signatures to mark the occasion and a letter from Buckingham Palace passing on The King’s best wishes and that he hoped that she had a most enjoyable day.

Pat who was born in 1921 grew up in Mansfield, Nottingham and went into the RAF as a WAAF RT Operator during the war. Stationed near to Ipswich Pat found life very different to living with her parents but took it all in her stride learning new things. When the war came to an end Pat was transferred to West Malling in Kent where she met her future husband who was an aircraft fitter in the RAF and had served in Africa during the war. Shortly after meeting the couple married and lived with Pat’s Mother-in-law for a few years before moving to Burwash where they had their beautiful daughter Jane. Pat had many happy years at home where later Jane cared for her before making the move to Hazel Lodge in 2023, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthday girl, joked: “I really can’t believe it, I’ve seen some funny things over the years and some not so funny and I can remember most of it but can’t remember what I had for dinner yesterday! “

Pat with Battle's Mayor Dr Andrew Barton , Town Crier and daughter Jane Walker.

Among those relatives attending was her daughter Jane, who spent the day with Pat along with other friends who joined her for a special birthday lunch made by the home’s chef.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager of Barchester Hazel Lodge added: “What an honour to be able to join Pat to celebrate her 103rd birthday. It’s not every birthday that you get your own personalised town crier and visit from the mayor. We were all so delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.