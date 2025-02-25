A Mother's Day treat with a difference in Hastings

Here's a chance to make a special Mother’s Day gift at a workshop in Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandra Park Greenhouse, off St Helens Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday, March 30, when experts from Doorstep Herbs will show how to make a rose-infused, nourishing balm.

Mothers and daughters can discover how to use natural ingredients and enjoy quality time together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doorstep Herbs, a Bexhill-based company, is known for its dedication to herbalism and natural remedies. It combines traditional knowledge with practical, hands-on experience.

Biotechnology expert Stella Cubison.

The event runs from 10 to 11am. Tea and coffee will be available and, afterwards, greenhouse visitors can enjoy the park or visit the nearby Pumphouse Cafe and Deli.

Tickets cost £25, with a £2.80 booking fee, from Eventbrite via the greenhouse website: www.our-greenhouse.org More details about Doorstep Herbs from https://www.instagram.com/doorstepherbs/

Greenhouse pests, and how to control them naturally, will be the subject of a talk at the greenhouse on Saturday, April 5, from 2 to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, being held after the greenhouse’s regular plant sale, will be led by Stella Cubison (correct), a consultant from Koppert UK, a biotechnology company.

A natural way to combat common garden and greenhouse pests.

Learn how common pests can wreak havoc among your plants and how to manage and prevent infestations naturally with beneficial insects. Tickets cost £5 each, with a £1.13 booking fee, from Eventbrite.

The greenhouse is available for hire for exhibitions, workshops, talks, and social events. Contact [email protected]