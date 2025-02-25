A Mother's Day treat with a difference in Hastings
Alexandra Park Greenhouse, off St Helens Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday, March 30, when experts from Doorstep Herbs will show how to make a rose-infused, nourishing balm.
Mothers and daughters can discover how to use natural ingredients and enjoy quality time together.
Doorstep Herbs, a Bexhill-based company, is known for its dedication to herbalism and natural remedies. It combines traditional knowledge with practical, hands-on experience.
The event runs from 10 to 11am. Tea and coffee will be available and, afterwards, greenhouse visitors can enjoy the park or visit the nearby Pumphouse Cafe and Deli.
Tickets cost £25, with a £2.80 booking fee, from Eventbrite via the greenhouse website: www.our-greenhouse.org More details about Doorstep Herbs from https://www.instagram.com/doorstepherbs/
Greenhouse pests, and how to control them naturally, will be the subject of a talk at the greenhouse on Saturday, April 5, from 2 to 3pm.
The event, being held after the greenhouse’s regular plant sale, will be led by Stella Cubison (correct), a consultant from Koppert UK, a biotechnology company.
Learn how common pests can wreak havoc among your plants and how to manage and prevent infestations naturally with beneficial insects. Tickets cost £5 each, with a £1.13 booking fee, from Eventbrite.
The greenhouse is available for hire for exhibitions, workshops, talks, and social events. Contact [email protected]