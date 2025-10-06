A music quiz with a difference… Music Box purchases a piano!
The Quiz was a hugely entertaining evening enjoyed by over 70 people who tested their knowledge on a wide range of music. The teams included local people who already support Music Box, most of the members of the Vitality Villages choir and people who have just discovered the delights of Music Box. The glamorous Master of Ceremonies was the local singer, Rosie Page who asked and sang music questions supported by another local singer, Noa Lachman and accompanied by Will Hancox, the founder of Music Box Wealden. Music Box Wealden brings together musicians and concertgoers to make and listen to a varied programme of classical music in their local communities. Another of the aims of the programme is to encourage and develop young artists. £1000 was raised at the event, enabling MBW to buy its own keyboard to use in their local communities performances.
Music Box Wealden creates a partnership between local music lovers and local musicians within the rural Wealden area of East Sussex.
We aim to enrich our cultural life by bringing high quality, accessible classical music right into the heart of the community. Music Box is building a sustainable and supportive music ecosystem by creating a stage for local musicians to perform to audiences of classical music lovers within their own area.
Future concerts:
1st November 19:30 Ravel at 150 – The Wealden Trio at Michelham Priory Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, Hailsham BN27 3QS
2nd November 5pm An Evening at the Opera at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, Hailsham BN27 3QS
7th December 3pm Christmas Brass at St Andrew's Alfriston BN26 5TL
Tickets and more information on our website https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/