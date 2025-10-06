A music quiz with a difference… Music Box purchases a piano!

Music Box Wealden Quiz Music Box Wealden held a quiz at Herstmonceux Village Hall recently.

The Quiz was a hugely entertaining evening enjoyed by over 70 people who tested their knowledge on a wide range of music. The teams included local people who already support Music Box, most of the members of the Vitality Villages choir and people who have just discovered the delights of Music Box. The glamorous Master of Ceremonies was the local singer, Rosie Page who asked and sang music questions supported by another local singer, Noa Lachman and accompanied by Will Hancox, the founder of Music Box Wealden. Music Box Wealden brings together musicians and concertgoers to make and listen to a varied programme of classical music in their local communities. Another of the aims of the programme is to encourage and develop young artists. £1000 was raised at the event, enabling MBW to buy its own keyboard to use in their local communities performances.