A new chapter for East Preston: Slimming World group sparks joy, support, and incredible success

It’s been more than a decade since East Preston last had a Slimming World group—but on March 8th, that all changed. In just six weeks since it launched, the brand-new group has already made a huge impact, with its members collectively losing an incredible 20 stone. One inspiring member even lost 11lbs in her very first week and is now within touching distance of her two stone award—proof that something truly special is happening in the community.

At the heart of this success is Aby, the group’s passionate and caring new consultant. With her warm, friendly nature and unwavering belief in every member’s potential, she’s created more than just a weight-loss group—she’s built a supportive community. “It already feels like a family,” Aby says, extending a heartfelt thank you to the members and newly formed voluntary social team who’ve embraced the group and each other with open arms.

What sets Slimming World apart isn’t just the impressive numbers—it’s the approach. There’s no calorie counting, no fads, no feeling hungry. Just real food, real support, and real results. Members are enjoying the meals they love thanks to Food Optimising, the most flexible, enjoyable eating plan around. It’s not about dieting - it's about losing weight without ever feeling deprived!

And it doesn’t stop at food. Members are also embracing Body Magic, Slimming World’s unique, completely flexible physical activity programme. Whether it’s walking the dog, dancing in the kitchen, or simply taking the stairs, it’s all about moving more, at your own pace, in a way that suits your life.

New Consultant Aby Dingle leading Image Therapy at Slimming World East Preston.

So if you're looking to lose weight and gain confidence, connection, and community, why not see for yourself what everyone’s talking about? Join Aby and the East Preston Slimming World family every Saturday morning at 9am at The Scout Hall. Your journey to a healthier, happier you could start as soon as this weekend—and you’ll be in the best company!