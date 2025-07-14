A new chapter For Tod Anstee as Midhurst office officially opens
Tod Anstee has expanded its presence within West Sussex with the official opening of their brand-new office in the heart of Midhurst. This marks the second branch for the company, which has served clients from its Chichester office for over 15 years.
The new office offers a full range of property services including residential sales and lettings, land and new homes, and country homes alongside its commercial and rural estates division.
To celebrate the opening, the Midhurst team are offering new clients the chance to win a £400 voucher to enjoy at one of the Historic Sussex Hotels, The Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa, Ballifscourt Hotel & Spa and Ockenden Manor in Cuckfield.
There are multiple opportunities to win with prize draws taking place twice a month during the opening period. To be entered, all you need to do is book a free, no-obligation property valuation with the Midhurst team and you will automatically be entered in the next draw.
Director Sam Tod said, "Opening an office in Midhurst is a natural and exciting step for us". Director John Anstee added "We are proud of what we have built in Chichester over the past 15 years and look forward to bringing that same energy and personal service to Midhurst".
The Midhurst team are here to support you in your property journey, open six days a week, they look forward to welcoming the community and enquiries from across the area. Tod Anstee has a reputation for its personal, yet professional approach and with a broader reach, are excited to continue growing and supporting even more people in their next property move.