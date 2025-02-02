A new choir that could eradicate age prejudice and combat loneliness

In our communities there is still so much prejudice about age. There are older people expecting the worst from teenagers, and young people seeing the elderly as frail or old fashioned.

Singer, teacher and emotional wellbeing coach, Anita Garai, decided to do something to bring people of all ages together and help us all to experience and understand how connected we really all are. As well as how much we need each other.

We all experience the same emotions, the same fears and joys. "I love singing and I know how brilliant it is at uniting people, bringing joy and a feeling of community."

So Anita decided to set up a choir called 'Together' for a range of ages and generations to sing side by side.

Together Choir Sussex is bringing people of all ages to sing together. 7+ to 70+

But Together is doing more than simply singing together. It's uniting people in our communities, eradicating prejudices we might have about each others' ages. People are being inspired by each other. The choir is also combatting mental health issues, like loneliness and depression.

We play, laugh and sing together! We currently have children of 7, right up to people in their 70s and 80s. Lots of people are joining by themselves, some are joining with members of their family, a friend or a neighbour. There are parents singing side by side with their children. It's so magical!!

We really are stronger together! 'Together' meets every Wednesday 4.15-5.15pm in Rottingdean Public Hall. Everyone gets to try their first session for free.

We are on Facebook @togetherchoirsussex https://www.facebook.com/share/19vBCnbanu/ 'Together' is led by Anita Kate Garai, singer, teacher and emotional wellbeing coach. Anita can be contacted at [email protected]