A new creative space opens in Eastbourne’s Old Town – meet Maker Studio
Inside you’ll find a curated selection of modern craft supplies, patterns, and DIY kits from indie makers like Hawthorn Handmade, Cotton Twist, Edinburgh Craft Club and more. There’s also the full Make Me Roar crochet range designed in eastbourne by Kate herself - winner of Channel 4’s Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.
Need a break? Grab a seat and enjoy exceptional coffee from Extract Coffee Roasters and rich, vegan-friendly hot chocolate by Islands Chocolate. Everything’s available to drink in or take away.
Every week, the studio runs creative workshops for beginners, kids and seasoned makers alike, from amigurumi crochet and lino printing to creative writing and still life drawing. Pop by for a coffee, sign up for a class, or just bring your own project and join the growing community of makers.
Shop Hours: Tuesday 9-4pm Sunday 10-3pm
More info & booking visit: maker-studio.co.uk Call 01323 364 795
Instagram & Facebook: @maker.studio.eastbourne
Starting Soon - Summer Holidays Kids Creative morning courses.
Current Courses
- Every Sunday we run a Crochet Taster Class from 11-12pm. This is for absolute beginners and is family friendly.
- Beginners Lino Printing - Fri 4th July 7pm-9pm for adults
- Still Life Drawing - Thursday 12th June 7pm-9pm or Adults
- Learn to Make Amigurumi - Sat 14th June 10am - 12pm 14+
- Creative Writing for Grownups - Fri 4th July 4pm-6pm
- Six week course in Creative Writing Starts 24th June then every Tuesaday at 7-830pm.
For more info visit maker-studio.co.uk or call the shop on 01323 364 795.