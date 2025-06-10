A new creative space opens in Eastbourne’s Old Town – meet Maker Studio

By Martin McCully
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Eastbourne just got a little more colourful. Maker Studio, a vibrant new craft shop and creative hub, has opened its doors at 52 Ocklynge Road, right in the heart of Old Town. Run by award-winning designer duo Kate and Martin McCully, Maker Studio is part craft supply shop, part workshop space, and part community café, all under one welcoming roof.

Inside you’ll find a curated selection of modern craft supplies, patterns, and DIY kits from indie makers like Hawthorn Handmade, Cotton Twist, Edinburgh Craft Club and more. There’s also the full Make Me Roar crochet range designed in eastbourne by Kate herself - winner of Channel 4’s Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

Need a break? Grab a seat and enjoy exceptional coffee from Extract Coffee Roasters and rich, vegan-friendly hot chocolate by Islands Chocolate. Everything’s available to drink in or take away.

Every week, the studio runs creative workshops for beginners, kids and seasoned makers alike, from amigurumi crochet and lino printing to creative writing and still life drawing. Pop by for a coffee, sign up for a class, or just bring your own project and join the growing community of makers.

Make Studio Eastbourne. A modern colour craft shop, creative hub and coffee shop

Shop Hours: Tuesday 9-4pm Sunday 10-3pm

More info & booking visit: maker-studio.co.uk Call 01323 364 795

Instagram & Facebook: @maker.studio.eastbourne

Starting Soon - Summer Holidays Kids Creative morning courses.

We stock a hand picked range of Craft kits from small indie makers and crafters

Current Courses

  • Every Sunday we run a Crochet Taster Class from 11-12pm. This is for absolute beginners and is family friendly.
  • Beginners Lino Printing - Fri 4th July 7pm-9pm for adults
  • Still Life Drawing - Thursday 12th June 7pm-9pm or Adults
  • Learn to Make Amigurumi - Sat 14th June 10am - 12pm 14+
  • Creative Writing for Grownups - Fri 4th July 4pm-6pm
  • Six week course in Creative Writing Starts 24th June then every Tuesaday at 7-830pm.

For more info visit maker-studio.co.uk or call the shop on 01323 364 795.

