A new home for Home Care

Demand for home care services has risen in recent years according to Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, which provides professional care for older people who want to remain safe and comfortable in their own homes.

As a result, Guild Care’s Home Care team is expanding and moving to a new home. From June 24, the Home Care team will be based at 30-36 Portland Road, Worthing, alongside the charity’s latest retail outlet specialising in children’s items.

Lacey Thomas, head of home care services at Guild Care, said: “Helping older people to live well in their own homes is a very rewarding role, making a real difference for local people looking for that extra support.

"Our ‘Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission reflects the high standards of our services. Home Care is very much tailored to individual circumstances and can evolve over time to suit changing needs. We’re looking forward to welcoming new enquiries at our new home in Portland Road. Our Home Care team can talk through any questions you may have about having care at home in a friendly and welcoming environment."

Jane, a home care client, with carer Charlie.

Guild Care’s well-trained Home Care team visit homes across the area, providing support and services ranging from personal care or wellbeing checks to shopping and meal preparation, all with a cheerful chat.

Jane, a user of Guild Care’s Home Care service, highlighted the impact of their support, saying: “Over the last three years, carers from Home Care have been helping me with things like washing and dressing in the morning and evening. I also have someone to do the shopping and cleaning once a fortnight. It all helps me keep on top of things.”

David, a long-term client of Guild Care’s Home Care, expressed his gratitude: “Guild Care’s carers are remarkable. They find so many good people to look after us. To know someone’s not just a visitor but a friend was tremendously helpful. I look forward to seeing them, especially Tina, who looked after my late wife, Audrey. It’s lovely to share our memories.”

Guild Care’s Home Care team provides reliable, friendly, and professional care for both Jane and David, allowing them to maintain their independence and quality of life.