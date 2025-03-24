A new public artwork in Lewes
What’s happening?
The aim of this project is to transform the Phoenix Causeway Underpass (connecting Harveys Brewery to Tesco) into a striking public artwork, inspired by and for the local community.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in creative activities, learning about street art from professional artist and sharing ideas to shape the vision for the Phoenix Causeway Underpass.
Where?
The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday 17th April at:
U CAN Spray HQ
Waterside Centre
North Street
Lewes BN7 2PE
Come along, get creative and be part of making something special for Lewes.
What if you can’t make it in person? You can still contribute! Share your ideas online here and be entered into a free prize draw to win a starter pack of street art materials: https://heysurvey.io/hs2accbc
Register now: Secure your space for the community Open Day here: https://streetartinlewes.eventbrite.co.uk