A new public artwork in Lewes

The community of Lewes is invited to come along on Wednesday 17th April, to a FREE Community Open Day, offering the opportunity to contribute your ideas and explore street art with U CAN Spray—the UK’s first street art charity—led by Lewes-based international artist Sarah Gillings. This event is delivered in partnership with arts charity Culture Shift.

What’s happening?

The aim of this project is to transform the Phoenix Causeway Underpass (connecting Harveys Brewery to Tesco) into a striking public artwork, inspired by and for the local community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in creative activities, learning about street art from professional artist and sharing ideas to shape the vision for the Phoenix Causeway Underpass.

Where?

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday 17th April at:

U CAN Spray HQ

Waterside Centre

North Street

Lewes BN7 2PE

Come along, get creative and be part of making something special for Lewes.

What if you can’t make it in person? You can still contribute! Share your ideas online here and be entered into a free prize draw to win a starter pack of street art materials: https://heysurvey.io/hs2accbc

Register now: Secure your space for the community Open Day here: https://streetartinlewes.eventbrite.co.uk

