A Private Palace of Art: Horsham Arts Society lecture

The Arts Society Horsham’s lecture on Wednesday 8 October is A Private Palace of Art: Frederick Leighton’s Studio House, presented by Daniel Robbins.

Leighton House Museum, originally the home of Victorian artist Frederic Leighton, is one of the most extraordinary buildings of the 19th century. Built in the 1860s and continuously expanded over thirty years, the house evolved into a "palace of art" showcasing fine and decorative works. The addition of the exotic Arab Hall, adorned with Islamic tiles Leighton collected during travels in the Middle East, brought further renown. This lecture examines Leighton’s reasons for investing so much effort in his home’s design and how the house came to represent the ideal lifestyle of a Great Artist.