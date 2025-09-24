A Private Palace of Art: Horsham Arts Society lecture
Leighton House Museum, originally the home of Victorian artist Frederic Leighton, is one of the most extraordinary buildings of the 19th century. Built in the 1860s and continuously expanded over thirty years, the house evolved into a "palace of art" showcasing fine and decorative works. The addition of the exotic Arab Hall, adorned with Islamic tiles Leighton collected during travels in the Middle East, brought further renown. This lecture examines Leighton’s reasons for investing so much effort in his home’s design and how the house came to represent the ideal lifestyle of a Great Artist.
EVENT DETAILS:
Wednesday, October 8, 2025 - 10:45
Brighton Road Baptist Church Horsham RH13 5BD
No booking necessary.
Free to Arts Society Horsham members. Non-members pay £8 on the door.
Daniel Robbins has an impressive background in curating and museum management, particularly in nineteenth-century art, architecture and design. His leadership on the restoration and refurbishment projects at Leighton House, especially the £9.6 million refurbishment, demonstrates a deep commitment to preserving cultural heritage while modernizing spaces to better serve visitors.
Leighton House itself is quite unique—an incredibly atmospheric space designed by Victorian artist Frederick Leighton, blending fine art with stunning architectural design.