A purr-fect opportunity for a new pet: Christmas cat viewing day at Sidlesham Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre
This special event offers the chance to meet the many cats currently looking for their forever homes. No appointment is necessary, visitors can simply drop by during the event to meet the animals and learn more about the adoption process.
Cats can be reserved on the day, subject to a virtual or in-person home visit, and all reserved cats must be collected before Christmas. The Centre hopes to find loving homes for as many cats as possible this festive season, making it a truly memorable Christmas for both adopters and their new furry friends.
Staff and volunteers at the Centre will be on hand to assist visitors, introduce them to the cats, and answer any questions about adopting a pet.
The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre, established in 1986, is a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned, unwanted, and neglected cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Their mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals, offering them the care and love they deserve until they find their forever homes.
As they do not receive any government funding, they rely entirely on the generosity of compassionate supporters to continue their vital work. Donations help them care for animals across West Sussex and Hampshire, including strays, unwanted, feral, or abused animals, and assist owners struggling to care for their pets.
For more information, visit The Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre at www.crrc.co.uk.