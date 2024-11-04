A reply to Peter Lansley
But now in this letter, on the subject of euthanasia, he does not provide the source for “the inalienable right to choose ‘how’ we die in extremis.”
If this inalienable right is inviolable or inherent, then what is its source? Where does it come from?
And if there is an “inalienable right to choose ‘how’ we die in extremis”, then is there a corresponding inalienable right to the opposite of death, as with birth, genesis or inception?
Why does Peter Lansley mention the inalienable right for death without a corresponding inalienable of life? And where would this source be? Are they the same source?
For death, in extremis, he says there is choice, whereas for life there is no choice? Where and how in this inviolable and inherent, but unnamed, source does choice overrule no choice with birth, genesis or inception?
Yours faithfully,
Peter Burden-Teh