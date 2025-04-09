A ‘rooted’ tribute: Brighton man honoured with unique vegetable send-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Brighton man with a love for gardening and homegrown produce was given a send-off as unique as he was – featuring a floral tribute crafted from vegetables.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When green-fingered Anthony Cooper died, his family wanted to honour his memory in a way that reflected his lifelong passion for growing his own vegetables.

The tribute was arranged by the team at Co-op Funeralcare Brighton, on London Road, where Funeral Arranger Shauna Young helped bring his family's vision to life. The display, chosen by Anthony’s son, Mark, featured peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, celery, cabbage and courgettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique tribute comes as part of a growing trend within the funeral industry, with more families opting for personalised and non-traditional send-offs that reflect the personality and passions of their loved ones.

The display featured peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, celery, cabbage and courgettes.

Over half (53%) of Co-op Funeralcare colleagues have noticed a move away from traditional funeral arrangements, with an increasing desire for more individualised ceremonies.* This trend mirrors wider societal changes, as 68% of people in the UK believe funerals are evolving into celebrations of life rather than solely solemn occasions.**

Shauna said: “It’s inspiring to see how many families are embracing the opportunity to create a funeral that truly reflects the life of their loved one. Personalised tributes like this vegetable patch are a beautiful example of how we can honour someone’s legacy in a meaningful way. It’s a reminder that funerals are not just about loss but about celebrating a life well lived.”

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare Brighton, visit Co-op Funeralcare, Brighton - Co-op (coop.co.uk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Co-op Funeralcare’s own business data from Co-op’s funeral arrangers and directors between May and June 2024,based on over 500,000 funerals conducted from 2019-2024.

** Consumer research of 4,002 Nationally Representative UK Respondents conducted between 31 May 2024 – 4 June 2024.