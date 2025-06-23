A sea of celebration - Chichester Cathedral unveils Fish950 installation

Chichester Cathedral is delighted to unveil Fish950 – a vibrant new art installation created by Year 6 pupils, aged 10-11 years-old, from across the Diocese of Chichester. The artwork is now on display in the Cathedral’s Nave as part of its 950th anniversary celebrations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The installation comprises over 950 fish-shaped artworks, contributed by 33 schools across East and West Sussex. The project is in partnership with the Diocesan Board of Education.

Why Fish950?

The fish holds deep significance in Christianity - from its early use as a symbol of faith to the post-resurrection story in John 21:6, where the disciples, following Jesus’ instruction, cast their nets and made a miraculous catch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new art installation created by Year 6 pupils, aged 10-11 years-old.

The symbolism is also uniquely local. In the 7th century, St Wilfrid, who founded the See of Selsey, taught the people of Sussex how to fish with nets – a gesture of both spiritual and practical generosity that laid the foundations for the Christian community in this region. In 1075, the seat of the bishopric moved from Selsey to Chichester, and construction began on the Cathedral which, 950 years on, stands as a beacon of faith, spirituality and community.

Fish950 connects these rich traditions, inviting the next generation to become part of the story.

From Monday 23 June, as the Cathedral welcomes its first of fourteen Year 6 leavers’ services taking place across the Diocese, the children’s fish will come together to form a shoal of colour and creativity, swimming above the Cathedral Nave. The installation will remain on display until Sunday 31 August 2025, offering a perfect opportunity for families, caregivers and visitors to spot their artwork and celebrate this special anniversary.

“We wanted to give children across the Diocese a tangible connection to their Cathedral and lasting memory of this important milestone,” said Rosie Bradberry, the Cathedral’s Creative Learning Officer. “Fish950 is about belonging – to a wider faith community, to a living tradition and to the rich history of the diocese.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The installation comprises over 950 fish-shaped artworks.

Entry to Chichester Cathedral is free, with a suggested donation of £7.00 per person.

For more information about Fish950 and the Chichester950 programme, please visit: https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/Chichester950