A silver bullet for isolation – Horsham men’s social group is seeking new recruits

A monthly over 50 men’s social group, called the ‘Silver Bullet Club’, is looking for new members for its regular meetings in Horsham and Pulborough. The club, run by Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH), enables older men to get together to chat and socialise with the aim of creating local friendships and tackling loneliness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Horsham group takes place at The Coot Pub between 10am-12pm on the 1st Thursday of each month and the Pulborough one takes place between 2 - 4pm at Macklin’s on the 1st Tuesday of each month. As well as good chat, a hot drink and some biscuits those attending the clubs have had the opportunity to get involved in a ‘pub quiz’ or go on trips to places of interest. The club has already visited Langham Brewery and tasted the beer, plus had a tour of Shoreham Airport.

Hayley Dower, Senior Community Developer for Age UK WSBH in Horsham said “Some older men would like to socialise a bit more, but aren’t sure where to go, especially if they aren’t interested in a particular sport or hobby. Our Silver Bullet Club welcomes everyone and it’s a really chilled, no-pressure environment where they can get together and socialise. The visits we’ve been running have been fantastic. One man I spoke to on a trip said he hadn’t been out of Horsham for about five years, so it was lovely to get him out and about again in a relaxed environment. The groups are so friendly and welcoming and there’s always loads of laughter, so I’d really encourage any older men in the area to come and give it a try. You might find a whole new social circle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in attending can just drop in, or can call 0800 019 1310 for further information. The Coot is at 1 Cootes Ave, Horsham RH12 2AD, Macklin’s is at Swan Bridge, Old Cornstore, Pulborough RH20 2BJ.

To find out more about the range of services Age UK WSBH offers, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk, call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]