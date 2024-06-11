A special thank you from Wadhurst Manor care home
Volunteers Week, which takes place this year from June 1-7, allows us to celebrate and recognise the hard work and commitment of selfless volunteers who go above and beyond for our residents and patients.
They provide added help by arranging quiz afternoons, therapeutic animal therapy sessions and taking them out on trips, as well as offering meaningful companionship for residents who truly appreciate it. Volunteers Week is the perfect opportunity to say thank you for their amazing contribution over the past year.
They decided to celebrate all their wonderful volunteers by organising a special thank you party where they had food, drink and a live performance. Each volunteer received a gift and card that were created and designed by residents.
Maria, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor said: “Our care home is like a family and our volunteers are a part of that family, loved and valued by everyone. It takes a special kind of person to give up so much of their time to help others and we are so lucky to have them.”