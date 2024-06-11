A special thank you from Wadhurst Manor care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers who give up their free time to provide extra support at Wadhurst Manor care home in Wadhurst, were given a special thank you during Volunteers Week 2024.

Volunteers Week, which takes place this year from June 1-7, allows us to celebrate and recognise the hard work and commitment of selfless volunteers who go above and beyond for our residents and patients.

They provide added help by arranging quiz afternoons, therapeutic animal therapy sessions and taking them out on trips, as well as offering meaningful companionship for residents who truly appreciate it. Volunteers Week is the perfect opportunity to say thank you for their amazing contribution over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They decided to celebrate all their wonderful volunteers by organising a special thank you party where they had food, drink and a live performance. Each volunteer received a gift and card that were created and designed by residents.

Enjoying the celebrations.