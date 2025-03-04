A special treat for Mother's Day in Hastings

Here's a chance to make a memorable Mother’s Day gift at a workshop in Hastings.

Alexandra Park Greenhouse, off St Helens Road, will be hosting the event on Sunday, March 30, when experts from Doorstep Herbs will show how to make a rose-infused, nourishing balm.

Mothers and daughters can discover how to use natural ingredients and enjoy quality time together.

Doorstep Herbs, a Bexhill-based company, is known for its dedication to herbalism and natural remedies. It combines traditional knowledge with practical, hands-on experience.

The event runs from 10 to 11am. Tea and coffee will be available and, afterwards, greenhouse visitors can enjoy the park or visit the nearby Pumphouse Cafe and Deli.

Tickets cost £25 from Eventbrite. More details about Doorstep Herbs from https://www.instagram.com/doorstepherbs/

The greenhouse is available for hire for exhibitions, workshops, talks, and social events. Contact [email protected]