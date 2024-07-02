A splendid choral evening service in Ringmer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The familiar service was enhanced by the choir singing choral settings of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimitis, together with a choral version of the familiar modern hymn 'Here I am, Lord'.
Organist John Howes ended the service with the voluntary Toccata by Dubois, on the famous organ at the church.
Churches represented included St Leonards Seaford, Plumpton churches, St Michaels Lewes, Trinity Southover, Holy Cross Uckfield, Barcombe and St Mary's Ringmer.
Co-ordinated by Ringmer Church choir leader Rosemary Colebourn and organist John Howes, it is a number of years since choirs and singers have combined in this way and it is hoped this will be repeated in different churches across the area.
Singers and choirs wishing to be involved should contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.