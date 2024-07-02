A splendid choral evening service in Ringmer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singers from across the Lewes and Seaford Deanery gathered in St Mary's Parish Church Ringmer on Sunday, June 30, to sing Choral Evensong.

The familiar service was enhanced by the choir singing choral settings of the Magnificat and Nunc Dimitis, together with a choral version of the familiar modern hymn 'Here I am, Lord'.

Organist John Howes ended the service with the voluntary Toccata by Dubois, on the famous organ at the church.

Churches represented included St Leonards Seaford, Plumpton churches, St Michaels Lewes, Trinity Southover, Holy Cross Uckfield, Barcombe and St Mary's Ringmer.

Combined choirs in the chancel of St Mary's Ringmer.

Co-ordinated by Ringmer Church choir leader Rosemary Colebourn and organist John Howes, it is a number of years since choirs and singers have combined in this way and it is hoped this will be repeated in different churches across the area.