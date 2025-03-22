A spring floral symphony - flower arranging and classical music in Littlehampton

By Gaenor Circus
Contributor
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST
Flower Arranging and Design Sussex welcomed Coral Gardiner, National floral demonstrator, and The Stradivarius Trio to The Windmill Theatre at Littlehampton this week.

Coral, a Chelsea Gold medallist from Somerset, created some fabulous arrangements in the morning. Against the stunning background of flowers we welcomed a return visit from the popular Stradivarius Trio in the afternoon who entertained us with Andrew playing on his beloved Stradivarius violin, Maria on the piano and Johnny on the cello.

There are 33 flower clubs throughout East and West Sussex where everyone is welcome. As well as the individual clubs, we hold regular workshops, together with floral art lessons taught by highly experienced and nationally qualified flower arrangers. Novices are particularly welcome at these workshops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please contact Sussex Area Chairman, Gaenor Circus for further information on future events and workshops [email protected]

Johnny Few - celloplaceholder image
Johnny Few - cello

Website: www.sussexareanafas.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SussexAreaNAFAS

Instagram: @sussexareanafas

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice