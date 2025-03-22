A spring floral symphony - flower arranging and classical music in Littlehampton
Coral, a Chelsea Gold medallist from Somerset, created some fabulous arrangements in the morning. Against the stunning background of flowers we welcomed a return visit from the popular Stradivarius Trio in the afternoon who entertained us with Andrew playing on his beloved Stradivarius violin, Maria on the piano and Johnny on the cello.
There are 33 flower clubs throughout East and West Sussex where everyone is welcome. As well as the individual clubs, we hold regular workshops, together with floral art lessons taught by highly experienced and nationally qualified flower arrangers. Novices are particularly welcome at these workshops.
Please contact Sussex Area Chairman, Gaenor Circus for further information on future events and workshops [email protected]
Website: www.sussexareanafas.co.uk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SussexAreaNAFAS
Instagram: @sussexareanafas