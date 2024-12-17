A successful year at Jobcentre Plus as Work Coaches look forward to a busy 2025

Reflecting on a successful year, local Jobcentres Partnership Team Adviser Geoff Clarke said: “It’s been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres in Chichester, Littlehampton, Bognor and Worthing with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers.

"We’ve built new partnerships with businesses with some recruiting in our office. A great example of this is the 50 plus festival event held in November in Chichester. Over 70 job seekers were invited to meet with six different employers and provider organisations who focus on supporting older workers. Five customers received job offers including three catering positions with West Sussex County Council. We’ve also held several, online and in person jobs fairs, including the very popular specialist events for previous offenders and young people.

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. Going forward we’ll be looking to expand our services to open up to helping more people into fulfilling employment. Importantly job seeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments”.