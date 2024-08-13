A summer of fun gets underway at Caer Gwent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy series of events, activities and experiences is underway at Guild Care’s residential care home, Caer Gwent.

The summer programme led by health & wellbeing coordinator, Sammy Paynter, has already included a trip to the zoo, a visit from Our Amazing Animal World, sessions for drumming, keep fit & poetry, and a performance by members of Fitzalan Howard’s centre for people with disabilities.

Residents and families enjoyed a sunny Summer Fun Day which was a great success and showed Caer Gwent’s gorgeous gardens at their best.

Sammy said: “Our Fun Day included a variety of games and activities with a touch of friendly competition and a lot of laughs. The highlight of the day was of course the ice cream van, which offered a selection of delicious flavours that were a hit among the residents and of course the summer sunshine.”

Residents of Guild Care's Caer Gwent care home had a great trip to Drusilla's Park.

Some of Caer Gwent residents also took a trip to visit the animals at Drusilla’s Zoo, where they explored various exhibits and enjoyed the animals’ antics. The trip provided a refreshing change of scenery and provided residents with a deeper appreciation for the natural world.

For two sisters who live at Caer Gwent, Mary and Jo, it was the first time they’d seen animals in England and they loved the visit, saying it was “everything and more”. Sammy highlighted that this was a magic moment for Mary and Jo, especially for the sisters to be able to share it together.

The regular drumming sessions at Caer Gwent, led by visiting experts, are always a standout event. Residents engaged in rhythmic exercises and explored different drumming techniques, experiencing the therapeutic benefits of making music. The sessions are both fun and stimulating, promoting physical coordination and mental well-being as well as being great fun.

A visit from the local animal sanctuary brought an array of friendly animals to meet residents at Caer Gwent. Residents had the opportunity to interact with rabbits and guinea pigs, enjoying the therapeutic and joyful presence of these smaller animals. The visit was heartwarming and memorable, highlighting once again the comfort and happiness that animals can bring.

An extra special summer of fun has something for everyone at Caer Gwent.

Another highlight of this summer at Caer Gwent was the special performance by a group from Guild Care’s Fitzalan Howard which provides day services for people with learning disabilities. The show featured a variety of acts, including music, dance, and drama with an uplifting spirit of inclusivity and community. Residents were deeply moved by the performance, which was met with applause.

“At Caer Gwent, we’re committed to providing our residents with a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle,” said Sammy Paynter.

“Our summer activities programme is designed to offer a wide choice of experiences that cater to the interests and well-being of our residents. We are thrilled with the positive feedback and the joy these events brought to our community – and we still have more planned!”

For your private appointment to visit Caer Gwent and experience first-hand the luxury lifestyle with dedicated care and 24/7 nursing support, call Guild Care’s friendly team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected] or for more information, visit Caer Gwent | Guild Care.