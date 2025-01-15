A TOP opportunity to start learning music – for free!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We're so excited to welcome over 140 children starting their musical journeys with us as part of the Tomorrow's Orchestra Programme at our centres in Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham, Midhurst, and Worthing. But it's not too late to get involved as we’re still accept applications for these free music lessons!

The Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme, known as TOP25, is a three-term programme for complete beginners aged 7 to 11 yrs old (Yr3 to Yr6). It includes free instrumental lessons and free instrument loan for the year with membership of the Tomorrow’s Orchestra.

TOP25 lasts for three terms, starting in January 2025, with sessions taking place at our Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham, Midhurst, and Worthing music centres. The first term is completely free (subject to a £10 booking fee), with the following two terms costing just £75 each term for music centre membership.

A fast track way to learn an instrument - for free!

TOP25 is an amazing opportunity to nurture that curiosity and help children to develop skills which will last a lifetime, and we’re thrilled that, so far, 140 children have signed up to learn an instrument and join the programme, but there’s still room for more.

Whilst some instrument places are full, we still have free lessons available for aspiring brass players in Chichester, Horsham and Midhurst, and for aspiring woodwind players in Bognor Regis and Midhurst.

John Randall, West Sussex Music’s Music Centres Manager, said:

“The Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme is an excellent way to fast-track a child’s musical learning and get young learners straight into an orchestra setting. The children who started in last year’s TOP24 came on in leaps and bounds across the year, with many continuing into our junior orchestras and into lesson. TOP25 gives pupils the chance to try an instrument in a supportive and fun setting.”

The Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme has been designed to take students on a journey from absolute beginner to orchestral musician within a few months, as well as introducing them to the thrill of playing together on stage.

For more information, and to sign your child up, go to https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/top/.