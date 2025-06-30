A touch of drama at The Beacon in Eastbourne

An operatic and drama group with over 100 years of fantastic productions has been displaying its library of images and posters at The Gather unit in The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

The display on Thursday June 26 and Friday June 27 proved a big hit with shoppers and well-wishers, as members of the Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society, better known as EODS, took centre stage to talk about their current work, their humble beginnings in 1907 and some of their biggest hits over the decades.

Committee member Paul Spink said the exhibition was a great way to visually show off some of EODS’s greatest works.

“EODS began in 1907 and has been a fantastic local theatrical society,” Paul explained. “As you might expect, we have a huge photographic archive of past shows and even some of the eye-catching posters that attracted audiences.

A scene from Guys and Dolls that makes up part of a photographic collection for EODS

“We have selected the ones that we think are the most interesting and displayed them in The Gather unit with a few costumes and video clips on multiple screens,” Paul continued. “Members of the adult and kids’ sections were on site to talk, reminisce and to encourage people to join the society.”

EODS is particularly looking for volunteers for front of house, set building and many backstage jobs.

