A touch of magic! Chichester care home to explore county’s mythical history

A care home is inviting the Chichester community to delve into Sussex folklore and legends at a special event.

Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, is opening its doors on Friday 11th July from 2.30–3.30pm, when writer and storyteller Joanna Gilar will host a spellbinding session exploring the mystical history of the area.

Joanna will entertain residents and visitors with a presentation sharing surprising facts and anecdotes, as well as exploring the folklore behind some of the unusual characters and creatures that were believed to have existed in Sussex in times gone by.

There will also be complimentary refreshments throughout the afternoon prepared by the home’s talented chef.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “We are delighted to welcome the brilliant Joanna for what we hope will be a fascinating afternoon dedicated to history and folklore.

“We enjoy working closely with the local community and are always looking for innovative ways to involve residents in activities and encourage new friendships. This session will be a great opportunity to spark fascinating conversations and awaken childhood memories.

“We hope it will be a magical afternoon for everyone!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange provides residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and offers luxury facilities including a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema, pub and stunning gardens. It received the Care Home Design of the Year accolade at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

For more information about Chichester Grange or to book a place at the event, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/chichester-grange