A Tribute to Keith Kingsbury at Eastbourne's Grove Theatre

By Leslie Baldock
Published 6th Feb 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 16:08 BST
We are holding a concert for Keith Kingsbury at The Grove Theatre on April 20th All the proceeds will go to Keith's family. Despite having no fewer than 12 performers, we are pricing tickets at just £10.

Leslie Baldock, along with Joanna Rose Barton and Andy T. King, is organising a tribute concert for Keith Kingsbury, who tragically passed away last year.

His story was covered in this article:

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/tributes-paid-to-eastbourne-man-whose-joyful-spirit-was-felt-by-everyone-4846459

The legendary Keith Kingsbury

We wanted to take this opportunity to thank Keith, who supported all the performing artists, and consequently, all artists are performing for free. He was an amazing and much-missed man who always found time to be there when there was good music to be enjoyed. He also came with a smile and an offer to help.

We wanted to make it affordable for all who wish to attend.

this is a fantastic interview with Keith https://youtu.be/fmzJyTyAqT8?feature=shared

