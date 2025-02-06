A Tribute to Keith Kingsbury at Eastbourne's Grove Theatre
Leslie Baldock, along with Joanna Rose Barton and Andy T. King, is organising a tribute concert for Keith Kingsbury, who tragically passed away last year.
His story was covered in this article:
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/tributes-paid-to-eastbourne-man-whose-joyful-spirit-was-felt-by-everyone-4846459
We wanted to take this opportunity to thank Keith, who supported all the performing artists, and consequently, all artists are performing for free. He was an amazing and much-missed man who always found time to be there when there was good music to be enjoyed. He also came with a smile and an offer to help.
We wanted to make it affordable for all who wish to attend.
this is a fantastic interview with Keith https://youtu.be/fmzJyTyAqT8?feature=shared