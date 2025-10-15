A truly magical Great Gatsby evening at Chichester care home

The home was transformed into a scene straight from the roaring twenties, with golden lights, elegant décor, and the sound of vintage jazz filling the air. Guests sipped cocktails and enjoyed a delicious selection of canapés as the celebrations came to life in true Gatsby style.

The highlight of the night was an incredible performance by Dawn Gracie whose sassy, high-energy show captivated everyone in the room. With her infectious charm and irresistible rhythm, Dawn had the crowd singing, laughing, and even learning a few dance moves of their own!

Deputy Manager, Ruby Pratt shared,

“It was such a joy to see our residents and guests light up with excitement. Events like these bring everyone together and create truly special memories.”

Waterhaven Place hosts a vibrant calendar of themed events and entertainment throughout the year — many of which are open for the local community to attend. These gatherings are a wonderful way to experience the warmth and spirit of life at Waterhaven Place.

To learn more about life at Waterhaven Place, please visit our website, or contact Customer Relationship Manager, Cheryl Tyson directly on 01243 975240.

