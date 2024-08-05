A very successful visit to Bognor Regis by German twin town visitors

Another very successful town twinning visit took place at the end of July, when 38 visitors from Bognor’s German twin towns of Trebbin and Weil am Rhein spent six days in Bognor.

The Mayors and six young people from both twin towns were part of the visit.

This was the first visit to Bognor from the twin towns since 2019 as Covid interrupted the regular round of visits between the three towns.

All visitors were treated to a full programme of activities as well as social evenings and either stayed with individual hosts or in hotels.

German Twin Town visitors and hosts.

On the first full day guests were taken to Goring to see a two-thirds reproduction of the Sistine Chapel ceiling before visiting Highdown Hill. Here the archaeologist, from Worthing museum, led a guided walk showing evidence of Bronze Age, Iron Age, Roman and Anglo Saxon occupation through artefacts found on the hill. Highdown Gardens were also visited before moving on to explore Littlehampton.

At an evening reception for the visitors, the Bognor Regis Town Crier introduced the Mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor Claire Needs. Mayor Needs spoke to welcome the Mayors of Bognor’s two twin towns and exchanged gifts with them.

The following day visitors travelled by train to the Amberley Chalk Pits Museum, spending the morning there before lunching at the Riverside Café. Despite the rain, many then took the train to Arundel and visited the various shops and cafes in the town, where it is understood a goodly number of cream teas were eaten!

The third day of activities started with a guided tour of Chichester Cathedral, followed by a free day in Chichester, giving visitors the opportunity to sightsee and shop. In the evening a Reception funded by the Bognor Regis Twinning Association consisted of welcome aperitifs, a two-course meal and riotous musical entertainment put on by members of the Bognor Association, which was so appreciated by the audience that they demanded an encore!

The last full day of the visit was for the individual hosts to spend more time with their guests and happily the beautifully warm weather continued.

All too soon it was time for the visitors to return home after an action-packed visit. Hugs all round and even some tears at having to say goodbye to friends, new and old.

The whole programme of activities, apart from the Council Reception, was funded by the Bognor Regis Twinning Association from monies raised for this purpose.

Twin town, Weil am Rhein, has issued an invitation to Bognor Regis and Trebbin members to visit their town next year, in summer 2025.

The Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association, which maintains strong links with Europe through its twin towns in both Germany and France, is always happy to welcome new members.

For more information visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk or call 07973 177798.