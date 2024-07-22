A visit to Midhurst Rother College for society

By Tina Litchfield
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:59 BST
Members and guests of The Midhurst Society were invited by Head Teacher Stuart Edwards to Midhurst Rother College for their July meeting.

Mr Edwards gave us a most interesting illustrated talk about the history of education in Midhurst.

He spoke about the philanthropist Gilbert Hannam who founded a school in 1672 for ‘12 poor Protestant boys’ which became known as Midhurst Grammar School.

The school moved to Capron House, where boys and teachers boarded. That historic building remained the Sixth Form after the new comprehensive school, still known as Midhurst Grammar School, opened in 1966.

Front view of Midhurst Rother College.

A beautiful new school opened in 2009 to great acclaim to replace the now-crumbling old comprehensive. Mr Edwards is proud of its designation as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

After the presentation, Mr Edwards took us on a tour of the school.

For information about Midhurst Society talks and events visit our website. https://www.midhurstsociety.org.uk/

