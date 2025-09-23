A wonderful afternoon trip for residents of Arundel care home

By Westergate House
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
With the last days of summer upon them, residents were making the most of the fine weather, and getting out and about in the Westergate House mini-bus.

They took a lovely ride through the countryside to one of their favourite haunts, The Weald & Downland Museum, and made sure a visit to the fabulous café was high on our agenda.

The temptation of tea and cake was irresistible and, on this occasion, sampled the lime and courgette cake. What a delicious treat!

In good company, and with beautiful surroundings, residents watched the world go by, enjoying the view of the lake and the historical buildings. A perfect outing and way to spend an afternoon!

Related topics:
