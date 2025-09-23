A wonderful afternoon trip for residents of Arundel care home

With the last days of summer upon them, residents were making the most of the fine weather, and getting out and about in the Westergate House mini-bus.

They took a lovely ride through the countryside to one of their favourite haunts, The Weald & Downland Museum, and made sure a visit to the fabulous café was high on our agenda.

The temptation of tea and cake was irresistible and, on this occasion, sampled the lime and courgette cake. What a delicious treat!

In good company, and with beautiful surroundings, residents watched the world go by, enjoying the view of the lake and the historical buildings. A perfect outing and way to spend an afternoon!