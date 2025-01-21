A young artist from Crawley to share artistic journey at UPF London event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rhoslyn Singh, a 20-year-old artist from Crawley and the prestigious UPF Young Achiever Awardee, will showcase her remarkable artwork and share her artistic journey at Canvas of Cultures: A Celebration of Art, Poetry, and Music, an event hosted by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in London.

Rhoslyn creates art that reflects her diverse experiences and creative prowess. Speaking about the opportunity, she expressed her gratitude: "I am very thankful to UPF for giving me this opportunity. Being the UPF Young Achiever awardee, I have been fortunate to speak at the event and share the platform with distinguished artists, poets, and singers. This means a lot to me."

Despite her young age, Rhoslyn has already made a significant impact on the international art scene. Her exhibitions have been featured at prominent venues, including Nepal’s Taragaon Museum, the Hawth Theatre in Crawley, and the UK’s House of Parliament and Embassy of Nepal. Her work was also displayed at the International Art Festival in Qatar in November 2023, alongside over 300 artists from 65 countries.

A Biomedical Engineering student at the university of Kent, Rhoslyn balances her academic responsibilities with her passion for art. She pursued both Art and Science as majors during her GCSE, reflecting her multifaceted interests. Reflecting on her time at Worth School in Crawley, an independent school, she credits the institution with shaping her artistic style, evident in her unique blend of British and European influences.

Rhoslyn’s water colour artwork ‘Reflective Moments’ is an expression that captures quiet reflections, turning moments of contemplation into a visual journey on canvas. Inspired by: Agnes Cecile

The event will also feature notable participants, including celebrated Pakistani artist Amina Art Ansari; Shahd Karaeen, a poet and activist from Palestine; Dr Rupak Shrestha, a poet from Nepal; Nayeema Mahjoor, an Indian journalist, fiction writer, and poet; Catherine Tuitt MBE, a poet, artist, and photographer; and Italian opera singer Marisa Di Muro, who will perform to conclude the evening.

Canvas of Cultures not only underscores the power of art in bridging cultures but also provides a platform for emerging talents like Rhoslyn Singh to inspire audiences worldwide.