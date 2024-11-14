A27 Memorial Garden service in memory of lives lost

This morning, Thursday, November 14th, a heartfelt gathering was held at the A27 Memorial Garden to honour and remember the young lives tragically lost in traffic accidents on local roads in the past.

The memorial plaque and garden is situated behind railings where Upper Boundstone Lane meets the A27 on the Lancing-Sompting border.

It lies in the shadow of the pedestrian bridge, built in 2003 after a dedicated campaign led by former MP Tim Loughton, family members, and the local community.

The ceremony opened with a warm welcome from organiser and community leader Mr Andrew Brook, followed by powerful poems read by students from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy.

Prayers led by Chaplain Paul Sanderson

Assistant Principal, Simon Davies, gave a few words and Chaplain Paul Sanderson shared a moving eulogy and led a prayer.

The event provided an important opportunity for family and friends to share memories, express their grief, and honour their loved ones.Our sincere gratitude to all who attended to pay their respects and remember these young individuals, many of whom were students at Boundstone Community College, the school formerly on the Sir Robert Woodard Academy site.

